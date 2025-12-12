Decision to permanently freeze Russian assets would cause irreparable damage to EU — Orban

BUDAPEST, December 12. /TASS/. A possible decision by the EU Council to permanently freeze Russian assets in Europe would cause irreparable damage to the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated.

"Today, the Brusselians are crossing the Rubicon. At noon, a written vote will take place that will cause irreparable damage to the Union. The subject of the vote is the frozen Russian assets, on which the EU member states have so far voted every 6 months and adopted a unanimous decision," Orban wrote on the X social network.

Today, the EU Council is expected to approve a written decision to permanently freeze Russian assets in Europe.

"With today’s procedure, the Brusselians are abolishing the requirement of unanimity with a single stroke of the pen, which is clearly unlawful," Orban noted. He recalled that the voting is taking place "less than a week before the meeting of the European Council."

"With this, the rule of law in the European Union is being replaced by the rule of bureaucrats. In other words, a Brusselian dictatorship has taken hold," he wrote.

Orban affirmed Hungary will "do everything possible to restore the legal order" as the EU Council prepares to approve the indefinite freezing of Russian assets today.

Hungary protests this decision and will do everything possible to restore law and order, Orban stated. He emphasized that the European Commission is "systematically raping European law" instead of ensuring compliance with treaties. He said it is doing this in order to "continue the war in Ukraine, a war that clearly isn't winnable."