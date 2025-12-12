Arktikugol's upgrade to favor Russia's successful work on Spitsbergen — minister

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The upgrade of the Arktikugol Trust Company's infrastructures will favor Russia's successful operations on the Spitsbergen Archipelago for many more years, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunov told TASS.

"We hope that the continuing work to upgrade infrastructures of the trust [Arktikugol] will allow us to be present on Spitsbergen successfully for many more years and to serve the interests of science, art and tourist groups in the interests of the Arctic, in the interests of the Russian Federation," the minister said.

Earlier, the minister said the diversification of activities through tourism, ship maintenance and the creation of a research base is outlined in the program to develop the Arktikugol Trust on the Spitsbergen archipelago. According to him, about 65% of the company's income comes from non-manufacturing sectors.

Russia has been operating on Spitsbergen for more than 90 years. The Arktikugol State Trust was founded in 1931. It produces 120,000 tons of coal per year. The company owns the territory of 251 square kilometers.