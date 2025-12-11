IN BRIEF: What we know about partial collapse of apartment building in Volgograd Region

VOLGOGRAD, December 11. /TASS/. An apartment building collapsed in the town of Petrov Val in the Volgograd Region, injuring four people, including a child, the regional administration said on Telegram. Later the Emergencies Ministry rescued one person from the rubble.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances of the emergency

- The incident occurred on Lenin Street in Petrov Val, Kamyshinsky district, Volgograd Region. where an apartment building was partially destroyed.

- According to the Emergencies Ministry, the collapse happened on the fourth floor, covering an area of 90 square meters.

- 48 people were evacuated.

- Emergency workers are digging through the rubble to search for additional victims.

- 29 people and 12 pieces of equipment were brought to the scene of the incident.

Victims

- According to the latest information, four people, including a child, were injured.

- The Russian Emergencies Ministry rescued one person from the rubble.

Investigation and government response

- The preliminary cause of the collapse was workers, who violated safety protocols while working on gas equipment in the building, the regional administration said.

- A temporary accommodation facility is being set up for the residents of this building.