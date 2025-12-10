Putin to arrive in Turkmenistan on two-day visit

MOSCOW/ASHGABAT, December 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Turkmenistan on a two-day visit.

The Russian president is expected to take part in a forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, International Day of Neutrality, and 30th anniversary of the country’s neutrality, as well as to hold a series of bilateral meetings.

According to Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov, the Russian leader was invited by Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukgamedov.

International Day of Neutrality was established by a United Nations General Assembly resolution in 2017, with Turkmenistan’s active participation. Ashgabat’s permanent neutrality was proclaimed by a UN General Assembly resolution on December 12, 1995 and was supported by all the 185 UN members.

Apart from that, the year 2025 was proclaimed by the United Nations as International Year of Peace and Trust.

Bilateral meetings

On December 12, Ashgabat will host the International Forum of Peace and Trust that will be attended by a number of heads of state and heads of international structures.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin plans to hold a "series of bilateral meetings with leaders of foreign states."

Thus, along with the Russian and Turkmen presidents, the forum will be attended by the presidents of Armenia, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, as well as prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Hungary, Georgia, and Pakistan.

Putin’s previous visit to Turkmenistan took place in October 2024.