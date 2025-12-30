Russia grateful to foreign friends who condemned attack on Putin's residence — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Moscow takes gratefully the reaction of its foreign friends who condemned the terrorist attack by Ukrainian drones against the state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Moscow is deeply grateful for the reaction of our foreign friends and partners who have expressed condemnation of the terrorist attack carried out by the Kiev regime on the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod Region on the night of December 28-29. We are grateful for the words of support and solidarity received by the head of the Russian state, the government, and the people of Russia," he said.

"The racist nature of the Kiev regime and the cynicism of its external sponsors who patronize it are clearly visible to respectable members of the world community," Lavrov added. These countries "cannot fail to understand that without ending this entire criminal policy, the success of negotiations on achieving a reliable, long-term settlement to the Ukrainian crisis is impossible," he noted.

The Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence once again confirmed "the terrorist nature of the group of individuals illegally holding power in Kiev," the minister stressed. "On their direct orders, passenger trains had been blown up before, numerous attacks against purely civilian targets, and the murders of journalists, politicians, and public figures had been carried out on Russian territory," he said.

"In this regard, it would be good for those in the EU and NATO who loudly demand the provision of 'cast-iron' guarantees for Ukraine’s security within the framework of the settlement process led by Russia and the US, to answer the question what regime and for what purpose they are striving to protect with all their might," Lavrov noted.

The Russian minister himself called the question rhetorical. "There is no doubt that the main goal of Brussels, Berlin, Paris, London is to preserve a regime that dreams of being helped to survive and continue to control some territory where, contrary to all norms of international law, the Russian language and Russian-language media are legally prohibited, where canonical Orthodoxy is persecuted, monuments of Russian history and culture are demolished, Nazi ideology and practice are cultivated, and oppositionists and simply dissenters are subjected to brutal repression," he said. "It is precisely this kind of formation next to Russia that European Russophobes require" to implement their announced plans to prepare new aggression against Russia, the official added.

Lavrov announced on Monday that overnight to December 29 the Kiev regime attempted a terrorist attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with the use of 91 long-range combat drones. All of them were jammed by Russian electronic warfare tools, he said, adding that no casualties or damage were reported.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that during a phone call with Trump, Putin drew attention to Kiev’s attack, which took place almost immediately after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go unanswered. The Russian leader also told Trump that Moscow’s position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be revised.