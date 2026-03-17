Two people injured in Ukrainian drone strike on car in Russia’s Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, March 17. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attacked a moving vehicle in the settlement of Belaya Berezka in Russia’s Bryansk Region, injuring two men, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said in the Max messenger.

"The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the settlement of Belaya Berezka in the Trubchevsky District with kamikaze drones. The Kiev regime carried out a targeted strike on a moving vehicle. As a result of these terrorist actions, two civilians were unfortunately injured," he wrote.

The men were taken to a hospital, where they received the necessary medical assistance. The vehicle was completely destroyed. "Operational and emergency services are working at the scene," the governor added.