Russian combat aircraft a cut above NATO weapons in combat — UAC CEO

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian combat aircraft are superior to Western weapons systems on the battlefield, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the Rostec state corporation) Vadim Badekha said at the 10th Congress of the Russian Engineering Union (Soyuzmash).

He noted that, together with Soyuzmash, the UAC has gone through many trials, and the country’s aircraft manufacturing industry has now become much more modern and efficient, meeting all possible challenges.

"The best confirmation is the superiority of our combat aircraft on the battlefield, including over the most modern Western, NATO weapons systems," he noted.