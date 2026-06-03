IN BRIEF: Ukrainian drone attacks cause casualties in Russia’s Smolensk, Leningrad regions

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 354 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over 16 Russian regions and the Sea of Azov last night, the Defense Ministry said.

Two emergency workers were killed and another two suffered injuries in a drone strike in the country’s western Smolensk Region.

Ukrainian UAVs attacked infrastructure facilities in Kronstadt and the Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts of St. Petersburg, causing damage and leaving several people injured.

TASS has gathered the key information about the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 354 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, the drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Moscow, and Krasnodar regions, as well as over Crimea and the Sea of Azov.

- Air defense forces destroyed 59 UAVs over the Leningrad region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

- Air defenses downed six Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga Region last night, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Max.

Aftermath

- Two Emergencies Ministry employees were killed and another two suffered injuries in a drone attack in the Smolensk Region. A civilian was also injured, Governor Vasily Anokhin wrote on Max.

- Ukrainian UAVs attacked infrastructure facilities in Kronstadt and the Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts of St. Petersburg, leaving several people injured, the city government said.

- The Ukrainian army also launched drones at the city of Michurinsk in Russia’s central Tambov Region; there were no casualties, Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said on Max.

- Falling drone debris damaged an apartment building, a library and an art school, along with household buildings at an industrial facility.

- In the Kaluga Region, drone strikes damaged a summer house and two private houses; there were no casualties, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

- Emergency teams are working at the sites where drone debris came down.