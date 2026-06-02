MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine could be resolved by the end of the day if Vladimir Zelensky ordered his troops to withdraw from Russian regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"As for Zelensky and ending the war by the end of the year, the war could be over by the end of the day, as we have said many times," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on statements from Kiev. "To achieve this, Zelensky must order his armed forces to withdraw from the Russian territory," Peskov added.