LUGANSK, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian attacks killed 35 Russian citizens and injured more than 180 others over the past week, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 217 civilians have become victims of the Ukrainian shelling: 182 people were injured, including eight minors, and 35 people died, including three minors. <…> The largest number of civilian casualties was recorded in the Belgorod, Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions, as well as in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the diplomat said.

Miroshnik specified that 201 civilians - some 92% of the total number of casualties - were affected by Ukrainian drone attacks.

In addition, the diplomat noted that Ukrainian servicemen violated international humanitarian law by remotely mining Russian territory over the past week. In particular, they mined several sections of the Novorossiya federal highway.

"The Ukrainian armed forces used drones to drop explosives and mines on the road and its shoulders. On one section of the road in the Zaporozhye Region near the Berdyanskoye settlement, two civilian trucks stumbled on mines located on the road. One of the drivers was injured. In the Kherson Region, a truck driver died when a mine detonated on the Novorossiya highway," Miroshnik noted.

According to the Russian diplomat, Ukrainian servicemen launched over 3,700 munitions at Russia in total.