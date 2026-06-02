IN BRIEF: Ukrainian attacks aftermath, fire at Ilsky oil refinery, 148 downed UAVs

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 148 Ukrainian drones over Russia in the past night, the Defense Ministry reported.

The Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Region. In addition, drone debris fell on the grounds of a facility in Alekseyevka in the Belgorod Region, causing a building and the equipment inside it to catch fire.

TASS has compiled the main information about the attack’s consequences.

Scale

- From 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on June 1 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on June 2 (from 5:00 p.m. GMT on June 1 to 4:00 a.m. GMT on June 2), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 148 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to its statement, the drones were downed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Smolensk, and Krasnodar Regions, Crimea, as well as the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

- A Ukrainian air attack was repelled in Taganrog and four districts of the Rostov Region, with over ten drones destroyed, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

Consequences

- Drone debris fell on the territory of an apartment building in the Krasnodar Region’s Slavyansk-on-Kuban, the operational headquarters reported.

- There were no casualties.

- The Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Region caught fire due to the drone attack, the operational headquarters said.

- According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

- Drone debris fell on an enterprise in Alekseyevka in the Belgorod Region, causing a building and the equipment inside it to catch fire, the regional headquarters reported.

- The Russian Emergencies Ministry employees, together with volunteers, are now eliminating the fire.