Almaz-Antey develops surface-to-air missile to counter UAVs, uncrewed boats

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Specialists of Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group have patented a surface-to-air missile capable of countering all types of drones, including kamikaze drones and uncrewed boats, according to a corresponding document, which TASS has obtained.

The missile is designed as an X-shaped convertiplane with non-rotating engine nacelles. "The invention relates to military technology, specifically to guided projectiles and missiles, and can be used in the development of anti-aircraft guided projectiles and missiles (SAMs) for intercepting low-speed and hovering mini-class unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned battlefield reconnaissance and artillery fire adjustment systems, strike weapons such as kamikaze drones, and unmanned attack boats," the patent description states.

It specifies that this development relates to surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles. The design itself is based on an X-shaped convertiplane configuration with fixed nacelles housing electric motors and propellers. Among other features, the new missile is equipped with an optoelectronic homing head.

The authors emphasized that no explosives are used in the missile. It destroys targets through kinetic impact. Referring to the advantages of the invention, the authors noted that although ultra-short-range surface-to-air missiles, such as those used for the Strela-10 or Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, are highly effective against aircraft and helicopters, guided aerial bombs, and various missiles, their cost is incomparable to that of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and uncrewed boats. Furthermore, they noted, the high flight speed of such missiles "limits the inner limit of the destruction zone and, consequently, combat capabilities for countering UAVs directly in the tactical depths of the front, for defending critical facilities deep within the country, and countering uncrewed boats in waters adjacent to ports and naval bases."

The authors added that the technical limitation of using helicopter-style UAVs to intercept drones and uncrewed boats is their limited speed. Meanwhile, the disadvantages of fixed-wing interceptor UAVs include the high initial flight speed required to generate lift (takeoff or ejection).