Russia-Kazakhstan military cooperation bolsters regional security — Putin

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Military cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan seriously strengthens regional stability and security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at bilateral negotiations with a selective group of delegation members.

"Military cooperation continues. This serves as a serious factor of strengthening stability and security in the region," the Russian leader stressed.

The Russian head of state thanked Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to visit the republic and said he was confident that their meeting would be productive and useful.