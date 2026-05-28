MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. There’s reason to question CNN’s reporting about the bombing in Starobelsk, as the media outlet has long lost its objectivity, military expert Alexander Stepanov at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration shared this view with TASS.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested yesterday that the CNN story about Starobelsk could have been filmed at the site from which the Ukrainian side launched the terrorist attack, calling for an investigation to determine whether they may have been complicit in the crime. "I absolutely don’t rule out the possibility that they could have been reporting about the unit that attacked civilians and children. And, in principle, this fits into the logic of Western mainstream media being an integral instrument of information warfare within the framework of the all-out hybrid war unleashed against our country," Stepanov said. "Therefore, CNN isn’t just an accomplice; it’s a direct media actor in this regional stage of a serious global confrontation."

He claimed that CNN lacks humanity, impartiality, and journalistic ethics. "It's clear to everyone that this is one of the key media tools for supporting the Kiev regime’s activities through information and propaganda, creating a necessary and sought-after image among, first and foremost, Western and domestic American audiences. And it’s absolutely not surprising that [CNN] has witnessed terrorist attacks. CNN journalists are effectively abandoning their status as independent media representatives and are clearly and unequivocally being labeled as accomplices to terrorist attacks," the expert added.

Stepanov cited the example of a cameraman recording the execution of a prisoner by a representative of an international terrorist organization. "Is this cameraman a media representative, or is he not simply a silent accomplice? He should be documenting such a war crime," the expert noted.