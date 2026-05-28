Iran carries out strike on US airbase — IRGC

TEHRAN, May 28. /TASS/. Tehran has carried out a strike on a US airbase in retaliation for an overnight attack on Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported.

According to the report, after a facility near the airport of the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas came under fire, Iran targeted the US airbase from which the attack had been launched.

Reuters reported earlier, citing a US official, that the United States had carried out new strikes in Iran targeting a military site that allegedly posed a threat to US forces and commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.