EU commissioner describes Kiev’s demand for accession in 2027 as impossible

LONDON, May 28. /TASS/. Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to her, Ukraine’s demand for EU accession next year is impossible.

However, Kos believes that the "artificial" binding together of Ukraine and Moldova’s accession processes could end this summer with the opening of formal negotiations for both countries.

EU accession talks, aimed at aligning a candidate country’s legislation with that of the European Union, often last over ten years as there are no strict time limits for the process.

The European Commission initially suggested launching Ukraine accession talks in 2024, but the plans failed due to Hungary’s position. Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly said that Kiev should make every effort to be technically ready to join the EU by 2027.