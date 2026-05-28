MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Ukraine may attack Belarus if its Western sponsors order it to do so, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

"If Kiev’s Western sponsors issue such an order, such an aggression is possible," he said.

On May 26, Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Major Robert Brovdi, widely known by his call sign ‘Magyar’ (or ‘Madyar’), threatened Belarus by saying that the Kiev government had picked its first 500 targets on the country’s territory.