Russia’s construction of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan creates entire industry — Putin

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan is creating an entire industry in the republic, since the project involves not only construction itself but also personnel training, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement following Russia-Kazakhstan talks.

"As part of the visit, agreements were approved on the parameters for the construction of the nuclear power plant and on financing the project through a Russian state export loan. The commissioning of the plant will make a significant contribution to the energy supply of Kazakhstan’s economy and help provide enterprises and households with affordable and clean energy. I would like to note that, as we agreed with the president of Kazakhstan, this is not simply about creating a nuclear power plant or about construction itself. It is about creating an entire industry, including education, personnel training, and so on," the head of state said.

The construction of this plant with Rosatom’s participation is a flagship project in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, Putin noted.

Overall, cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in the energy sector is developing steadily, Putin added, noting that Rushydro is joining hydropower development projects in the republic. "Mutual cross-border electricity supplies have also been established," he added.