MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has totally monopolized the information sphere in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on the situation with human rights in Ukraine.

"The Kiev regime has completely monopolized the information sphere. Since 2022, all news on Ukrainian television has been presented in the format of a "United News (telethon)," meaning all TV channels broadcast information deemed necessary by the country's leadership, covering it from just a single perspective. On Ukrainian resources, this project was described as being organised ‘with the aim of informing the population about the security situation and the activities of state authorities,’" the report says.

"Beyond strict censorship and the promotion of a single narrative aligned with the Kiev authorities, anti-Russian sentiment is widespread in Ukrainian media," it reads. "This is reinforced by legal measures introduced by the Kiev regime. On 31 March 2023, the law on Media came into force, targeting journalists deemed undesirable by the government."