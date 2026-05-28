NATO’s capability to blockade or capture Kaliningrad equal to zero — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Any attempt to blockade or capture Kaliningrad will lead to dire consequences for NATO; the alliance stands "zero" chances of implementing such a scenario, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"I assess them as equal to zero," he said, answering a corresponding question.

"And I don’t mean to say 'I hope', but I proceed from the premise that NATO – this is especially true in the military sphere – understands that any attempt to either blockade Kaliningrad or, as you say, capture it – will lead to the most severe consequences for those who hatch these plans," the deputy minister added in an interview with RT.

He also clarified that Russia has "all the necessary resources" to counter such scenarios.