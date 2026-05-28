BERLIN, May 28. /TASS/. European countries have changed their attitude toward dialogue with Russia and are more actively seeking contacts with it, Berliner Zeitung columnist Nicolas Butylin wrote.

Despite the skepticism in the Western European circles and the "fundamental ideological differences" between the two sides, the United States’ desire to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, as well as European countries’ fear of a potential escalation have prompted Brussels to consider negotiations with Moscow, he noted.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily on May 27 that the future architecture of Europe will have to be discussed, and it is impossible to do so without Europeans. "We take everything seriously. One way or another, we will have to discuss the future architecture of Europe. It is impossible to do this without the participation of Europeans. Therefore, negotiations will be necessary one way or another," he said. "Russia is open, and President Putin is open to these negotiations, but the Europeans have just begun to warm up to the idea."