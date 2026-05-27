Botswana, Seychelles to open embassies in Moscow soon — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Botswana and the Republic of Seychelles plan to open embassies in Moscow in the near future, Anatoly Bashkin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department of African countries (south of the Sahara), told TASS.

"Botswana and the Seychelles," Bashkin said, answering a corresponding question.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Russia welcomed plans by a number of African countries to open their embassies in Moscow and would help them do this. He noted that the expansion of Russia’s diplomatic presence in Africa would help strengthen strategic cooperation with African countries.