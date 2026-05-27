Ukrainian special services interfere into work of mass media in Ukraine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian special services interfere into the work of those Ukrainian mass media outlets and public organizations that do not support the official point of view, the Russian foreign ministry said in its new report on the situation with human rights in Ukraine.

"Ukrainian authorities have openly exerted pressure on the media, interfering in the work of those media outlets whose editorial policy and opinions contradict the position of official Kiev. Obstacles are put in the way of journalists' independent work, and attempts are made to tighten censorship. Security services often interfere in the work of the media and public organizations that hold views that diverge from the official position," the document says.

The ministry noted that criminal prosecution is used by the Kiev regime as a tool to exert pressure on dissenting journalists. "The editorial offices of news agencies have been repeatedly searched. Like in many other spheres, those journalists who have in any way demonstrated their sympathies for the "Russian world" and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church are the first to be persecuted," the ministry stressed.

"Any attempts by journalists to publicize information that differs from the official point of view trigger accusations by Kiev officials of "distorting reality" and violating Ukrainian law. It is not surprising that the level of aggression against media workers remains also high. There have been repeated cases of right-wing radical "activists" blocking television channels undesirable to Kiev and cases of neo-Nazis simply attacking media workers," it noted.