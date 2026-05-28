Putin sees nuclear proliferation risks, cybercrime as serious threat

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The risks of uncontrolled nuclear proliferation, extremism, drug trafficking and cybercrime pose a serious threat to all countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"As before, international terrorism, the risks of uncontrolled nuclear weapons proliferation, extremism, drug trafficking, and cybercrime pose a serious threat to all countries without exception," he pointed out in a video address to participants in the International Security Forum.

Now that the world is confronted with serious challenges, such representative global-level forums are especially needed, the head of state pointed out.

"I know that the program of your forum is extremely busy and substantive. During several days, 25 thematic sessions will be held in the form of conferences, roundtable discussions, briefings and presentations," the Russian leader added.