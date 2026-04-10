Moscow and Havana discuss resumption of flights — Russian deputy foreign minister

HAVANA, April 10. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that he had discussed with the Cuban leadership several issues of practical cooperation, including the resumption of direct flights between the two countries.

"I want to say that a number of issues of practical cooperation between Russia and Cuba were also considered," the diplomat said at a press conference, answering a question from TASS. "This includes the resumption of direct flights and a number of tourism projects."

Ryabkov said that on Thursday he held "an intensive round of consultations with the Cuban leadership on the entire spectrum of Russian-Cuban relations. The president of Cuba considered it possible to receive us and had a fairly detailed conversation about the situation in the country."