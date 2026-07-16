MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The killing of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) Chief Engineer Alexander Yakovlev by the Ukrainian military is another attempt to undermine the plant's safe operation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Western countries continue to encourage the Kiev government regardless of "the extent of its madness."

"This criminal move by Kiev is another attempt to threaten the safe operation of the ZNPP and intimidate its personnel. The Nazi-Banderite regime is under the illusion that it can pressure our country in this way while simultaneously blackmailing its Western patrons into providing more money and weapons. For their part, Western countries remain ready to encourage Ukraine's leadership regardless of the extent of its madness, making themselves accomplices to these crimes of the Kiev regime," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the extreme danger of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' presence near the Zaporozhye NPP is now more evident than ever.

"Against this background, claims against Russia regarding the deployment of necessary security forces at the ZNPP, contained in particular in the relevant reports of the IAEA Director General, sound especially cynical," the ministry added.

"Our country will continue to be guided by the goals and objectives of protecting the ZNPP from Ukrainian attacks in accordance with its legislation and international obligations," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.