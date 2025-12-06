Radiation levels at Zaporozhye NPP comply with standards, no threats

MELITOPOL, December 6. /TASS/. The radiation background at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) corresponds to natural values; there is no threat to personnel, the population, or the environment, according to a statement posted on the ZNPP’s Telegram channel.

"Radiation levels at the NPP site, in the sanitary protection zone, and in the observation zone are within normal limits. There is no threat to personnel, the public, or the environment," the statement reads.

The situation is under complete control, according to the statement. The station is operating in accordance with safety requirements.

Earlier reports said that the ZNPP was left without external power for several hours overnight due to the activation of its automatic protection system. Backup diesel generators were activated. Plant personnel are continuously monitoring the operating parameters of all equipment.