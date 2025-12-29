Russia to begin industrial lithium production by 2030 — ministry

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia will begin industrial lithium production by 2030, with the Kolmozerskoye and Polmostundrovskoye deposits in the Murmansk Region and the Tastygskoye deposit in the Republic of Tuva being its main sources, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with TASS.

"Industrial lithium production in Russia will begin before 2030. Its main source will be spodumene deposits, including the Kolmozerskoye and Polmostundrovskoye deposits in the Murmansk Region and the Tastygskoye deposit in the Republic of Tuva," he said.

According to the minister, the first stage of the mining and processing complex at the Kolmozerskoye deposit is expected to be launched in 2028, which will ensure the extraction and processing of 600,000 tons of ore per year. In 2031, production capacity will increase to 2 mln tons. "It is planned that the mining and processing plant will produce up to 275,000 tons of spodumene concentrate per year, followed by up to 10,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide," he said.

Moreover, production is expected to start at the Polmostundrovskoye and Tastygskoye deposits no later than 2030. "Geological exploration work is currently underway at the sites, in particular, pilot industrial work is planned for two years at the Polmostundrovskoye deposit, within the framework of which 1 mln tons of ore containing 12,400 tons of lithium oxide will be mined. According to the company's plans, the deposit's ores will produce 18,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year," Kozlov added.

Up to 100,000 tons of spodumene concentrates will be produced from the Tastygskoye deposit's ores per year, of which 5,900 tons of lithium hydroxide monohydrate and 5,200 tons of lithium carbonate are planned to be produced per year.