MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has offered Ukraine security guarantees for 15 years with the possibility of extension, while Ukraine wants guarantees for 30-50 years, Vladimir Zelensky was quoted by the newspaper "Novosti.Live".

"Indeed, now it is [proposed] not indefinite. The document is valid for 15 years, with the possibility of extension. I have raised this issue with the president. I told him that [the conflict] has been going on for almost 15 years. This is why we would really like to have longer-term guarantees. I told him that we would like to consider the possibility of guarantees for 30, 40, or 50 years. The president said he would think about it," he said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS that Zelensky and his European supervisors were not ready for constructive negotiations. Lavrov said that Kiev was "terrorizing civilians" in Russia and carrying out sabotage against civilian infrastructure.