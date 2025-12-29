Zelensky asserts US to formalize security guarantees for Kiev in Congress

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has said that the United States has agreed to formalize the proposed security guarantees for Ukraine by approving the relevant document in Congress.

"We have now agreed with the Americans that we will receive security guarantees that will be upheld by the US Congress, which is vital, and by the Ukrainian parliament. Meanwhile, our bilateral agreements with Europeans from the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ will subsequently be ratified by European parliaments to ensure that these agreements are legally binding," he said, as reported by RBC-Ukraine.

Approval of such a document by Congress would mean that future US presidents would not be able to repeal it unilaterally, as doing so would require a new vote in the highest legislative body. However, the passage of major and politically significant legislation through Congress typically becomes the subject of intense political struggle between Republicans and Democrats. The process can take several months, requires substantial political effort, and may ultimately fail.