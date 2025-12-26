Special op experience, work of defense industry sector: Putin's statements

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian troops are gaining invaluable experience during the special military operation, and this experience is being fully utilized in shaping the new look of the Russian Armed Forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin made this statement at a meeting on the state armament program.

He also noted that the Russian defense-industrial complex is operating steadily, providing the armed forces with the necessary equipment.

TASS has compiled the president’s key statements.

On the Work of the Defense Industry Complex

The Russian defense-industrial complex is operating steadily, providing the armed forces with the necessary equipment: "Our defense industry enterprises are operating steadily and supplying the troops with all the necessary weapons and equipment." At the same time, weapons are being supplied "both to the units involved in the special military operation and to the armed forces as a whole."

"Compared to 2022, the production of products and items particularly in demand during the special military operation has increased significantly in 2025. The production of armored vehicles has increased 2.2 times, of light armored vehicles (infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers) by 3.7 times, and military aircraft by 4.6 times."

Russia has increased the production of weapons and ammunition by "more than 22 times" in recent years.

The exponential increase in the production of weapons particularly in demand during the special military operation compared to 2022 is the result of the work of the entire economy: "All of this [the multiple growth in the production of weapons] is the result of the work of enterprises in the defense-industrial complex and, of course, the entire economy. Without development and a stable financial and economic situation, this would also have been impossible."

On Special Military Operation Experience

Russian forces are gaining invaluable experience from the special military operation, and their new skills are being fully used to shape the new image of Russia’s Armed Forces.

"And the absolutely invaluable experience being gained by troops [from the special military operation] is being fully used to shape the new image of the Armed Forces and the Defense-Industrial Sector, as well."

The nature, form, and methods of conducting combat operations are constantly changing in the course of the special military operation.