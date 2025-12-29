Zelensky says another phone call with Trump upcoming

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky expects to hold a phone call with US President Donald Trump soon in the wake of the talks between the American and Ukrainian delegations.

"Yesterday I had a meeting with the president, and he told me that our teams will work now and he will call me later," Zelensky told reporters, as quoted by the Novosti. Live publication.

He is also anticipating meetings with the Europeans and Trump.

"We have agreed that our advisers will come to Kiev; now we will gather everyone, in the coming days, not weeks, there's no time to waste. Then we will meet with European leaders, we will try to organize a meeting somewhere in Europe, bring everyone together. It’s important that everyone is on the same page, everyone who is a partner, everyone who helps. And after that, we will do our best to hold a constructive meeting in the United States at the leadership level with the president of the United States," he said.

On December 28, Trump received Zelensky at his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. After the talks, Zelensky said that the US and Ukrainian teams would meet next week to finalize all the issues discussed. He also said that Trump is scheduled to meet with the Ukrainian delegation and European leaders in January.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with TASS said that the European Union had become the main obstacle to peace in Ukraine. The head of Russian diplomacy noted that Brussels is not hiding plans to prepare for war with Russia.