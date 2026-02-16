Russia downs 229 Ukrainian UAVs over Bryansk Region since 05:00 GMT February 15

BRYANSK, February 16. /TASS/. Russia has destroyed 229 Ukrainian UAVs over the Bryansk Region since 05:00 GMT on February 15, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"Since 08:00 a.m. on February 15, 229 enemy UAVs have been destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region by the air defense units of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, mobile firing groups of the BARS-Bryansk brigade, and special forces of the Russian National Guard of the Bryansk Region," he wrote.

Earlier, the governor described the Ukrainian attack on the region on February 15 as the most massive and powerful, damaging the energy infrastructure. Heat and power services in the city of Bryansk and five municipalities of the region were restored within three hours.