Putin’s envoy to talk economic issues in Geneva

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, special presidential envoy and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), will participate in the Geneva talks but will work separately as part of the group for economic cooperation with the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced at a briefing.

"Yes, Dmitriev will attend the talks. He is on a separate track with the working group on economic cooperation, which remains active. We expect meetings within this group to also take place in Geneva," Peskov said when asked about Dmitriev’s participation in the negotiations.

In January, it was announced that Dmitriev had been appointed head of the bilateral Russia-US economic working group. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff represents the US in the format.

The first round of trilateral security consultations between Russia, the US and Ukraine took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff. The second round was held in the UAE capital on February 4-5. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will also take place in a trilateral Russian-American-Ukrainian format on February 17-18 in Geneva. According to him, the Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.