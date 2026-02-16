MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin agrees with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s assertion that oil has become a subject of blackmail due to Hungary’s refusal to accept Ukraine into the EU. This is also the reason for the attacks by the head of the Kiev regime Vladimir Zelensky on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yes, absolutely! We completely agree with that. De facto, this is the case. It's impossible to interpret it any other way," he said when asked whether Moscow agreed with Fico's opinion.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, Zelensky went beyond the bounds of decency and made personal insults against the Hungarian prime minister. In response, Orban stated that Ukraine would not become a member of the European Union. The Hungarian premier previously stated repeatedly that he opposed Ukraine's hasty accession to the EU, guided by the opinion of his people. He also warned that his government would not change its position on the issue despite Zelensky’s political attacks and interference in the Hungarian elections.

On February 13, several sources in the oil industry told TASS that the management of Ukrtransnafta, which ensures the transit of oil through Ukrainian territory, was not giving permission to resume deliveries to Slovakia and Hungary. According to the sources, the Ukrainian company completed the liquidation to the emergency situation at the Brody linear production and control station in Ukraine on February 6. However, oil pumping has not yet been resumed. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto accused Zelensky of ordering Kiev to block oil supplies to Hungary from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline in order to create difficulties for the country's government ahead of parliamentary elections.