MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Kiev hopes to hold a series of meetings at various levels with its European allies and US representatives in January and will be ready for talks with the Russian side after that, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"We are seriously set to hold meetings in January. After that, I think that if things move forward step by step, these meetings will be followed by a meeting with the Russians in this or that format. We emphasize once again that we are ready for the format we have talked about," according to an audio released by the Novosti. Live news outlet. Zelensky, however, did not explain which formats he meant.

He also said that he hoped to organize a meeting with US and European advisers in Ukraine in January.

Following his talks with Zelensky in Florida on December 28, US President Donald Trump said that Zelensky’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is quite possible, but at the right time.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS that Zelensky and his European sponsors demonstrate no readiness for constructive talks. Kiev, in his words, "is terrorizing civilians" in Russia and is conducting acts of sabotage against civilian infrastructure.