US National Security Strategy does not contradict dialogue with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The US updated National Security Strategy does not contradict the ongoing dialogue with Russia but Moscow will assess its results based on the following steps made by Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on 2025 results.

"As far as theory is concerned, some of the ideas set forth in this strategy are not at odds with efforts to promote dialogue between Russia and the United States. That said, we will make our final decisions only by looking at what the US administration does on the international stage," the Russian foreign minister stated.

On December 5, the White House published an updated National Security Strategy of the United States. The document declares Washington’s departure from the philosophy of sole responsibility for the world order, indicates a desire to achieve strategic stability in relations with Russia and notes the remaining contradictions with Europe.