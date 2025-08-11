Zelensky’s inner circle transfers $50 mln every month to UAE accounts — Turkish newspaper

ISTANBUL, August 12. /TASS/. Every month, members of Vladimir Zelensky's inner circle transfer approximatel $50 million obtained as a result of corruption schemes to UAE accounts of two companies linked to the former adviser to the chair of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Andrey Gmyrin, Turkey’s Aydinlik newspaper wrote.

The newspaper wrote that it was publishing current accounts to where the money is being transferred. At the same time, it published no documents to prove the transfers.

The Turkish newspaper wrote, citing Ukrainian media reports, that between 2021 and 2023, Gmyrin’s family purchased real estate property in Dubai worth over $14 million. In May 2021, companies Gmyrin Family Holding and GFM Investment Group were established, where, according to the newspaper, the money is being transferred.