Netanyahu expected to ask US support for another operation in Gaza — TV

NEW YORK, December 28. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may try to enlist Washington’s support for another military operation in Gaza Strip during his visit to the United States, CNN said, citing sources.

According to the television channel, during his stay in the United States, Netanyahu is expected to hold talks with President Donald Trump. It is not ruled out that he will try to win endorsement for an additional operation in the Gaza Strip before agreeing on the implementation of the next phase of the peace deal. The Israeli prime minister apparently needs such an operation to demonstrate strength to satisfy his partners before making further concessions, it said.

The Kan radio station reported earlier in the day that Netanyahu had left for the United States for talks with President Trump. The meeting is expected to be held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on December 29. During his five-day visit to the United States, Netanyahu is also expected to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to the Ynet news website, Israel ties the transition to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement to the return of the remains of the last hostage and to reaching agreements on disarming the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel. By now, Hamas continues holding one more body.

The second phase of the deal envisages the withdrawal of Israeli troops, deployment of an international stabilization force, as well the launch of enclave governance structures, including the so-called Board of Peace.