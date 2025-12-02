Russia finds ways to prevent decline in oil supplies — Kremlin

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. Russia manages to find ways to prevent the decline of its oil trade volume in the environment of sanctions against its energy sector, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Sanctions exist against Russian companies, against the oil production sector. Nevertheless we find ways to prevent the decline of trade volumes," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

Minor dips may take place for a while, Peskov noted. "Some companies reduce procurement volumes. Some companies increase purchases. The system is very flexible and very pointedly and perceptively respond to extra pressure of third countries," he added.