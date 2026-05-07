LUGANSK, May 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost about 25 soldiers in its failed attempt to counterattack south of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

The Ukrainian soldiers attempted to counterattack along a railway track south of Grishino, he specified.

"Upon its unsuccessful counterattack, the Ukrainian military command suffered irrecoverable losses of about 25 service members. The remnants of the assault forces returned to their initial positions east of Sergeyevka and showed no activity during 24 hours," he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on April 21 that Russian troops had liberated the community of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic.