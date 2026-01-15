Over 300 driverless trucks will be operating on Russian roads by 2028 — minister

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. More than 300 driverless trucks will be operating on Russian roads by 2028, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said in an interview with TASS.

In 2026, the fleet of driverless trucks is expected to grow from 90 to 111 vehicles, he added.

"We're prioritizing freight transport here. Currently, there are over 90 highly automated trucks operating on the roads, and this number is planned to increase to 111 in 2026, and to 313 by 2028," the minister said when asked about the key development area for driverless vehicles this year.