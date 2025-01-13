AEB expects sales of new cars and LCVs in Russia to fall by 15% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Association of European Businesses (AEB) forecast a 15% decline in sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Russia in 2025 to 1.4 mln vehicles, Head of AEB's Automobile Manufacturers Committee Alexey Kalitsev said at a press conference.

"If we talk about the forecast itself, we see 1.4 [million vehicles], which is a 15% decline, this is the average forecast," he said.

Kalitsev also noted that despite the negative dynamics, this is "not a bad result."

Speaking about the development of the Russian car market in 2025, he highlighted several factors influencing it, including continued sanctions pressure, a high key rate, a growing recycling fee, and active import substitution of components.

The AEB reported, citing data from Passport Industrial Consulting, that actual sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia in 2024 amounted to 1.65 mln vehicles, which is 46% more than in the previous year.