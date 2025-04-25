Russia's Vladimir Region still on safety alert after ordnance explosions

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. In the last 15-plus hours, there have been no new detonations of ammunition at a military depot in the Kirzhachsky District of Russia’s Vladimir Region, but the risk has not yet been eliminated, regional Governor Alexander Avdeyev said on his Telegram channel.

"Following intensive firefighting efforts, including with aerial support, the munition detonations have stopped for the last 15 hours. However, the threat remains until the entire territory of the military base is fully inspected. A section of road has been blocked off as a precautionary measure," he wrote.

The governor also said that gas, heat and water supplies to residential and public areas in the affected zone have been restored. "If problems emerge in individual residences, we advise calling the crisis center hotline," he added.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on April 22, a fire on the premises of a military base in the Vladimir Region caused the detonation of munitions stored at a warehouse. Four people were injured with two of them hospitalized. The crisis center made a decision to evacuate the military base, seven nearby villages and 12 summer communities. An emergency situation was declared in the Kirzhachsky District. Volunteer centers and humanitarian aid collection points have been set up.