Israeli army reports destruction of Iranian Space Agency research center

TEL AVIV, March 14. /TASS/. An Israeli Air Force strike has destroyed the main research center of the Iranian Space Agency in Tehran, according to a statement from the Israeli army’s press service.

According to the Israeli side, "the center contained strategic laboratories used for research, including developing military satellites for a range of purposes including surveillance, intelligence collection, and directing fire toward targets across the Middle East."

In addition, strikes targeted several facilities involved in the production of air defense systems, the military stated.