NEW YORK, April 25. /TASS/. A number of allies of the United States are alarmed by US President Donald Trump’s plans to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and its control over Donbass and Novorossia, CNN said citing diplomatic sources.

Commenting on the meeting between a Ukrainian delegation and Trump’s special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, in London, one source told CNN that it was "progress" to "convince the Ukrainians to convince themselves to get in a more US administration-friendly position."

A German diplomat added that "any deal that can get Russia on board will look unfavorable to the Ukrainians."

"But within reason the Ukrainians will have to come to terms with something that may be second best to a deal they would have wanted two years ago," the diplomat said.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the list of US proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine includes, in particular, items on the official recognition by the US of Crimea as Russian, tacit recognition of Russian control over the new regions, removal from the agenda of discussions on the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. At the same time, the administration of US President Donald Trump does not offer any security guarantees to Kiev in case it agrees to a peaceful settlement of the conflict. For his part, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with France’s Le Point on April 23 that the withdrawal of the Ukrainian military from the territories of Russia's constituent regions of Donbass and Novorossiya was necessary to achieve peace in Ukraine.