Russian MFA sees killing of senior general near Moscow as terrorist attack

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the assassination of Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as a terrorist attack.

"The main question is how to stop the war in the center of Europe and the world. We see so many victims every day. Even today a Russian military officer was killed in a terrorist attack in Moscow," she told reporters.

Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said the car blast that killed Moskalik was set off by a detonation of an improvised explosive device. An investigation is underway into the crimes of murder and illegal trafficking of explosives.

Moskalik, 59, represented the Defense Ministry in a variety of negotiations.