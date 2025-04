NEW YORK, April 25. /TASS/. Ukraine will never be able to join NATO, US President Donald Trump told Time magazine in an interview.

"I don’t think they’ll ever be able to join NATO," he said.

Earlier, Reuters news agency published a draft proposal from the US for resolving the Ukraine conflict. Under the plan, Ukraine would renounce any NATO ambitions. Meanwhile, the US expressed support for Kiev’s intention to pursue membership in the European Union.