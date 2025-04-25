Putin, Witkoff exchange brief greetings in English upon their meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff began their meeting in Moscow with a brief exchange of greetings in English.

"How are you, Mister President?" Witkoff asked Putin as he approached the Russian president.

"Fine, just fine. Thank you. How are you?" Putin replied to Witkoff in English and extended his hand for a handshake.

"So great to see you," the US envoy answered.

After the handshake Putin and Witkoff retreated to a negotiating table in the Kremlin.

On April 11, Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia. The meeting, which lasted over four hours, was focused on the situation in Ukraine.

Putin has repeatedly called for resolving the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the need to take Russia’s interests into account when addressing the root causes of the crisis. According to him, this is the only way to establish long-term peace, which is what Moscow wants.