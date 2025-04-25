FSB detains Romanian citizen in Sochi for spying on air defense sites for Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. FSB officers have detained a Romanian citizen in Sochi for gathering information on the location of air defense facilities on behalf of Ukraine's security agencies, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

"In the city of Sochi in the Krasnodar Region, officers detained a Romanian citizen born in 2002, involved in intelligence activities in favor of Ukrainian intelligence services," the FSB stated. "We established that in the summer of 2024, the individual, acting on instructions from Ukrainian security services, collected and transmitted information regarding the locations of air defense facilities in Sochi," the agency added.

According to the FSB, in exchange for his actions, Ukrainian security agencies promised to facilitate his safe departure from Russia and arrange for him to join a Ukrainian volunteer unit to take part in combat operations against Russia.

The FSB's investigation department for the Krasnodar Region has initiated a criminal case against the detainee under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage).